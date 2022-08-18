Kelly Osbourne shares incredibly rare photo of her baby bump – and WOW! The star is expecting her first child

Kelly Osbourne has stayed largely away from social media since announcing her pregnancy back in May.

The 38-year-old is excitedly counting down until the birth of her first baby with her partner, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, 45.

And this week, she gave fans a very rare glimpse of her baby bump.

Kelly took to her Stories to showcase her growing tummy. She shared a photo showing her reflection in a glass door with her burgeoning bump clearly visible.

Kelly shared a rare photo of her baby bump on Instagram

In the background, sun loungers can be seen arranged around a pool under bright blue skies, with the ocean also in sight.

Kelly surprised fans with the news of her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post. She wrote at the time: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

The star announced her pregnancy back in May

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Later in May, she reflected on her pregnancy as she celebrated her sobriety.

"What a difference a year can make!" she said. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.

Kelly and Sid confirmed their romance earlier this year

"Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"

Kelly and musician Sid confirmed their relationship earlier in 2022, when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple to mark Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote.

