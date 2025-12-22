Kelly Osbourne reveals son Sidney's new life after Ozzy Osbourne's death

Kelly Osbourne admitted she "will never be the same" following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22, 2025. He was 76.

However, despite navigating life without her beloved dad, Kelly has made some big changes while adapting to her new normal, which have not only impacted her, but also her three-year-old son, Sidney, whom she shares with fiancé Sid Wilson.

Before Ozzy's death, Kelly and her family lived on a farm in Iowa, but she has now revealed that they have made the UK a more permanent base because she "can't leave" her dad, who is buried near a lake in the grounds of the family's Buckinghamshire estate.

While Britain "will always" be home for Kelly, her son was born in Los Angeles, but Kelly appears to have no intention of permanently returning to the States, as she has enrolled Sidney in school in the UK.

"I stay where my mom is, and I can't leave my dad, so. My son goes to school here now," she told The Mirror.

© Instagram Kelly's son Sidney goes to school in the UK

That doesn't mean she has given up her farm, though. "Home will always be Britain. This is where we are from. I go between here and my farm in Iowa in the Midwest," she continued.

"Never thought I'd become a Midwestern girl. I'm going back just after Christmas for New Year. I miss my cows and my chickens and my ducks. That will be healing for me."

© Getty Images Kelly revealed she stays where her mom, Sharon, is

Christmas without Ozzy

As for the family's first Christmas without Ozzy, it will be a bittersweet day for Kelly. "Christmas will never be the same....I will never be the same. The person I was before he died does not exist anymore," she said.

"It changes you. He was magical. There is no one like him."

© Getty Images Kelly is not the same person without dad, Ozzy

Kelly will spend the day with her mom, Sharon Osbourne, at her home, alongside her brother Louis, his family, and some of their cousins. Jack and Aimee Osbourne will remain at their homes in LA.

Sharing their plans for the day, Kelly said: "[Louis is] head chef because he's the best at cooking. We're having a big turkey, and then the day after, we are going to a fancy restaurant somewhere, I'm not saying where! Somewhere lovely and have even more celebrations."

Kelly shared that Ozzy passed down his love of cooking to Louis, whom he welcomed in 1975 with his first wife, Thelma Riley. The late singer also shared his daughter Jessica with Thelma and adopted her child from a previous relationship, Elliot.

© Instagram Kelly will spend Christmas with her family and brother Louis (R)

"I think it came from my dad because my dad used to cook all the time," Kelly said. "Shepherds Pie! And chips. The best chips you've ever eaten in your life.

"But Louis is a fantastic cook and I'm like through all of this, me and him, he's been my pillar and he's just the best human in the world. I have the best brothers in the world."

© Instagram Louis has been Kelly's 'pillar' since their dad's death

Kelly also recalled her happy childhood memories of Christmas, revealing Ozzy used to dress up as Santa Claus.

"We used to set booby traps because we weren't sure [it was Santa]. We put fishing wire across the room, and one time we heard my dad come clattering down, and we almost did not get our presents that year, put it that way. We got in so much trouble!"