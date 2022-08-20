Kelly Osbourne shares all too real 'pregnancy problems' after first look at baby bump Kelly is expecting her first baby

Kelly Osbourne has shared an all too honest look at pregnancy, revealing that she is vomiting daily as she brushes her teeth.

In a new picture posted to social media, the expectant mom placed a filter over the snap that gave her goblin ears, and wrote: "Praying for just one day where brushing my teeth does not make me vomit."

Kelly has been sharing more details of her pregnancy in recent days, also taking to Instagram last week to share that she was suffering from swollen ankles.

"Nothing feels more like being pregnant than having to leave the pool party and put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks!!!" she captioned a picture of her legs in the socks, propped up on a sofa.

Kelly also took to her Stories to showcase her growing tummy. She shared a photo showing her reflection in a glass door with her burgeoning bump clearly visible.

Kelly's pregnancy update comes ahead of her due date later this year. The lilac-haired star is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.

The loved-up couple first announced their exciting pregnancy news in May with a heartwarming social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter shared a pair of ultrasound photos along with the caption: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why.

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly and musician Sid confirmed their relationship earlier in 2022, when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple to mark Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.