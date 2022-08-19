Kelly Osbourne reveals pregnancy struggles ahead of due date The star is expecting her first child

Despite keeping a relatively low-profile on social media, Kelly Osbourne returned to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a worrying pregnancy side effect.

READ: Sharon Osbourne reacts to daughter Kelly’s surprise pregnancy news

Taking to the social media platform, the 37-year-old interrupted her stunning sunset snaps with an alarming photo of her incredibly swollen ankles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Love Story

Sharing details of her pregnancy struggles, the star captioned her snap: "Nothing feels more like being pregnant than having to leave the pool party and put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks!!!"

MORE: Kelly Osbourne's property portfolio has some major celebrity connections

MORE: Kelly Osbourne celebrates family milestone after confirming romance with former friend

In the candid photo, Kelly could be seen lying on her bed with the blinds down and the TV switched on. In a bid to reduce the uncomfortable swelling, the star slipped into a pair of long cream socks with pink detailing.

The star documented her struggles

Kelly's pregnancy update comes ahead of her due date later this year. The lilac-haired star is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.

The loved-up couple first announced their exciting pregnancy news in May with a heartwarming social media post. Taking to Instagram, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter shared a pair of ultrasound photos along with the caption: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly announced the news on Instagram

Her fans flooded the comments section with sweet well-wishes, with one writing: "You're going to be the best Mumma!!!! Congrats Babe!" whilst a second noted: "Congratulations I am so happy for you."

"OMG! Congratulations on your news! It's a new beginning for you and Sid," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Congrats Kelly!! Being a mammy is amazing, exhausting, fabulous, exhilarating and the best thing ever."

The loved-up couple are expecting their first child

Kelly and musician Sid confirmed their relationship earlier in 2022, when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple to mark Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.