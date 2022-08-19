Kym Marsh has confirmed she has become a grandmother for the second time. The 46-year-old took to her social media on Thursday to reveal her son David Cunliffe and his fiancée Courtney have welcomed a baby boy.

Sharing a carousel of black and white photos of the newborn, whom the couple have named Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe, the actress wrote: "Introducing… Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!!

WATCH: Kym Marsh's son reveals baby's gender in sweet video

"I am so very proud of our future daughter-in-law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most wonderful supportive partner. You are already incredible parents and he is a very lucky little boy!! We love you so much."

She continued: "And to our darling Clay. You are so so loved already by so many and We are so very lucky to be your YaYa and Pop. What adventures you have before you little one, we can't wait to watch you grow… just don't grow up too fast!!! We love you with all of our hearts [heart emoji]."

Kym is a mother-of-four and shares her eldest children, David and Emilie, with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe. She later welcomed daughter Polly with ex-husband Jamie Lomas. Sadly their son, Archie, was born prematurely and died shortly after birth.

Kym uploaded this sweet post

The former Coronation Street actress is already a grandmother after her daughter Emilie welcomed a son in 2019.

The happy news comes just as Kym prepares to take part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Of her involvement, she said: "I've considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out.

"I'm so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it's unreal!"

