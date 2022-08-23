Perrie Edwards shares adorable photos of baby Axel on special day The Little Mix star's son has turned one!

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrated a special moment last week as their son, Axel, marked his first birthday.

LOOK: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's epic swimming pool is 5* luxury

On Tuesday, the Little Mix star took her son out for a miniature photoshoot and the youngster looked adorable next to a tiered cake that instead of candles featured the word 'One' on top. The little boy looked so sweet as he tucked into the delicious item, before having a small bath, and then posting next a number one that was filled with white balloons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards melts hearts with video of baby Axel

In the final photo, Axel was joined by his mum, and she looked down lovingly at him, while wearing an oversized tan coat.

PHOTOS: Perrie Edwards' 'incredibly rare' £400k engagement ring will take your breath away

MORE: Perrie Edwards engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – see dazzling ring

The little photoshoot had an incredible background, made up of black-and-white images that Perrie and Alex had taken of their baby son during his first year.

In her caption, Perrie shared: "Axel's cake smash! (theee most adorable thing I've ever witnessed)."

Fans were united in agreement over how sweet the photos were, as one enthused: "Oh my goodness what gorgeous photos," and a second added: "So gawjussssss I can't deal!!"

Perrie shared adorable photos of her son

A third commented: "I simply can't cope with this level of cuteness!!!" and a fourth penned: "He is so cute! Can't believe he is already one."

Earlier this year, Perrie thrilled fans when she gave fans a glimpse inside Axel's nursey – and it looked epic!

WOW: Perrie Edwards wows fans in black bikini as she poses poolside

MORE: Perrie Edwards' baby Axel leaves fans astonished - see new photo

The carefully curated space boasted a large square crib, neutral-toned furniture including a chest of drawers, am chair, cloud-shaped shelving, a wide chest of drawers, an armchair and a mini moose rocking chair.

The wallpaper featured a dreamlike blue and white pattern which was complemented by cream-coloured carpets – making for a truly serene atmosphere.

Perrie and Alex dote on baby Axel

Perrie was on tour with Little Mix even when carrying Axel, and in an interview with The Sun, she reflected on the difficulties at the time.

She explained: "I feel like me and Leigh-Anne should have had a note from the doctor saying: 'Perrie and Leigh have baby brain, go easy on them today'.

READ: Little Mix star Perrie Edwards' go-to pre-show meal might surprise you

MORE: Perrie Edwards 'full of regret' after TikTok challenge ends in disaster

"Baby brain is real! Jade would pick up the routine in two seconds and we'd be there for an hour doing the simplest of things and then totally forget what it was.

"I've never struggled so hard for a tour. I thought I was going to die!"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.