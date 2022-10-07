90 Day Fiance stars Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet welcome baby boy: 'Our hearts are filled with joy' They are also parents to a daughter

90 Day Fiance stars Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet have welcomed their second child.

MORE: 90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg shares rare emotional update with fans

Taking to social media, the pair revealed that Elizabeth had given birth to a baby boy, named Winston Leo. The healthy newborn joins big sister Ellie, three, who held her baby brother in the picture Elizabeth shared with fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 90 Day Fiancé: Biniyam's sister throws wine in Ari's face

"HE’S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long. Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four," Elizabeth posted on Instagram.

"Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother 'Win'! Having a baby boy is a totally different energy and I'm loving it so much."

MORE: NCIS: Hawai'i: Everything you need to know about the new spin-off series

Friends and family were quick to share their love, with one writing: "Welcome to the world Winston! And welcome to the boy mom club!!!!"

"I’m so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!!" added Andrei on his own pages.

Elizabeth shared the happy news

Andrei and Elizabeth first appeared in the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance and also appeared on the spin-off Happily Ever After? They met on a dating app and had their first in-person meeting in Ireland; Elizabeth is from Florida and Andrei from Moldova.

He then moved to the Sunshine State but had drama as he struggled to connect with Elizabeth's family. He asked to join their family's real estate business but they told him no and alleged he was lazy and not wanting to support his family.

Elizabeth has always stood by her husband though, admitting in 2021 that she was "always going to fight for him and if I feel like my family's disrespecting him, then I'm gonna stand up for him and I'm gonna speak my mind".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to you