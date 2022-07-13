Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa expecting her first child

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young has shared the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she captioned a sweet snap of her and husband Tarek El Moussa on the beach, with Tarek kissing her blossoming baby bump.

The two were in the process of in vitro fertilization treatments when they received the happy news that Heather was pregnant.. "It was a huge shock," said Heather, 34.

"We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

Speaking to People she added: "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be.

"I'm so excited that it happened like this."

The two are set to welcome their first baby

The pair wed on 23 October 2021 in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California; Tarek, 40, is already a dad to two children - daughter Taylor, 11, and six-year-old son Brayden - whom he welcomed with ex-wife Christina Haack.

Friends and family were quick to send their love to the pair, with Leyla Milani writing: "Love you guys!! Can’t wait to meet your beautiful Prince or Princess soon!"

Caroline Pearce shared: "Aww congratulations you guys So so happy for you" while Heather Dubrow wrote how "excited" her family was to meet their growing family.

The blended family recited vows to each other at Tarek and Heather's wedding

Heather previously opened up about her decision not to have children,but Tared revealed in November that that spending time with his children had changed her mind.

"Before, she was never around kids, and now she's raising Taylor and Braydon with me," he revealed.

"And we have them [half the time] so she's full-on 'mom life,' and she's realizing she can do it. And she loves it."