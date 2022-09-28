90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg shares rare emotional update with fans

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg has shared an emotional message about her marriage to Biniyam Shibre after the pair legally wed in the US.

The two finally married in the summer after years of drama that played out on TV screens, but Ariela has now opened up to fans amid claims they have only stayed together for their son Avi.

"Some think that this is admirable. Some think we should go on our separate ways to find our individual happiness. However, to say we are together just for our son is not accurate," she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the family.

"Neither of us feel that if we were to part ways that we would lose Avi. We would never do that to Avi or each other. Neither of us believe a couple has to stay together if they are unhappy. But you see... we really aren't unhappy."

Ariela then spoke honestly about their relationship admitting that they fight and argue, adding: "I bet all of you do too.

"But we also love each other wholeheartedly. We know each other's flaws all too well. But we also know the very intimate and beautiful things that made us fall in love to begin with. We miss each other when we are apart. Sometimes even just when one of us is asleep or at the gym."

Ari and Bini wed earlier in 2022

Ariela also shared how "grateful" she is to have found Bimiyam and to have had "second chances at life and in love".

Ariela and Biniyam's time on the reality series may soon come to a close now with fans seeing them tie the knot after a drama-filled few years.

They met when Ariela divorced her former husband and she traveled the world. She met Bini in Ethiopia and three months later they were expecting their son Avi.

They then appeared on season two of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way but the coronavirus pandemic put a big strain on their relationship when Ariela was forced to stay in the USA after what was a routine visit.

But their love story was strong enough to make it and they now live together in America.

