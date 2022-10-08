Princess Kate's best baby bump photos revealed

The Princess of Wales has three gorgeous children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with her husband Prince William. While Princess Kate's pregnancies weren't easy as she suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum during each one, she did still manage to look utterly glowing during public engagements.

MORE: 'I had Kate Middleton's extreme pregnancy sickness and here's what it was like'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate says the sweetest thing about her husband

Kate Middleton's baby bump with Prince George

Prince George was born on 22 July 2013, but before welcoming her first child, the Princess (then Duchess) stepped out with her beautiful baby bump on show.

Just three months before giving birth, Kate was seen at the Naomi House Children's Hospice wearing a beautiful peach coloured dress and coordinating coat.

In the same month, Kate paid a visit to the Warner Brothers' studio in Leavesden. This time she opted for a beautiful polka dot dress which highlighted her growing bump. She was pictured cradling her stomach as she met with employees.

At the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle, the Princess wore a pair of towering heels and a 1960's style coat dress while six months pregnant.

GALLERY: 12 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

RELATED: Duchess Kate's birth stories revealed: 'I actually really quite liked labour'

Two months before George was born, Kate was pictured at one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's garden parties at Buckingham Palace. The Princess stood out in a canary yellow coat dress – and just look at her sweet bump!

Kate Middleton's baby bump with Princess Charlotte

The royal couple's only daughter, Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015 and before her arrival, Kate was still working hard with many public engagements. Although, she did pair back some of them due to her extreme sickness.

During a day trip to Portsmouth, the royal styled out a white coat dress with a small bump visible underneath. This snap was taken three months before Charlotte was welcomed into the world.

Prince William was joined by wife Princess Kate for a Service of Commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the end of combat operations in Afghanistan. While her husband looked dapper in his military dress, she went for matching navy and carefully clasped her hands around her sweet bump.

Kate Middleton's baby bump with Prince Louis

The royal couple's third child, Prince Louis, was born on 23 April 2018, and while Kate's engagements were once again stripped back due to her sickness, she did show off her bump in public on occasion.

Kate and William glammed up for a night at the BAFTAs in February 2018, with the Princess looking radiant in a gorgeous green gown which skimmed over her bump.

A mere month before Louis was born, the then-Duchess was seen beaming at a SportsAid event at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The royal went for comfort with trousers and a ditsy patterned top, layered with a smart coat. They say your hair gets glossy during pregnancy, and judging by this photo, we agree!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.