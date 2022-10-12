Royal fans left confused over Prince Louis' birthday thank you card The royal turned four in April

Prince Louis celebrated his fourth birthday this year, and a royal fan received a thank you card after sending the royal birthday wishes – but something wasn't quite right.

The special card sent from Kensington Palace included an adorable photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son, but the recipient was left baffled when the card arrived blank, and they revealed all online.

The post read: "Here comes a new reply! Little Prince Louis’ 4th birthday reply. Once again a gorgeous photo taken by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge who just became Princess of Wales.

Prince Louis' picture was sent by Kensington Palace

"And guess what… unfortunately when I received this reply there was no text at the back… Frustrating! But still a very beautiful reply! You all know my love for light and this gorgeous portrait is incredibly sweet!! Sent: 11th of April 2022 Received: 22nd of July 2022."

Two other fans agreed they had a similar issue, receiving a blank card by mistake. "Yes, same here...no text!" wrote one, and: "Same, but I don’t mind," penned another.

The fan was surprised to see the card was left blank

However, a third revealed that theirs did in fact come with a message: "Odd. Mine had text," they commented.

Princess Kate recently made a confession about her youngest son Louis during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity ward.

Meeting newborns made the royal reminisce about her own three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She joked: "I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday."

The Princess loves babies

She also compared the newborn's pose to her eldest son. "George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that," she shared.

Kate's love of children is well-known, and she has recently been very open about her broodiness and she works with an array of charities that support her early years passion.

