10 times Princess Kate showed her motherly side in public The royal mother-of-three has a caring nature

The Princess of Wales has a huge fanbase around the world and is adored for her down-to-earth, kind nature as wife to Prince William and a mother of three.

Princess Kate is a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; she's a hands-on parent who enjoys everything from doing the school run to cooking with her kids. Occasionally we see the motherly side of royal mum on public outings, and the photos are truly heartwarming.

WATCH: Princess Kate coos over cute baby in Northern Ireland

Take a look below to see 10 times Princess Kate showed her maternal nature…

Here at HELLO! we loved seeing this recent picture of Kate, taken on 6 October. The royal mum gently cradled a baby in her arms when she visited Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland.

What a sweet photo. The Princess hugged two-year-old Charlotte Bunting when she left St Thomas Church in Swansea, Wales on 27 September. The church has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people.

Who remembers this picture of Kate with her children Charlotte and Louis? The royal mother helped her children have their picnic lunch by their car boot at the polo in Wokingham in July 2019.

A truly heartwarming snap. The then-Duchess of Cambridge hugged Faith Olukoya at a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society in Kingston, southwest London.

Kate gives her middle child, Charlotte, a cuddle at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Gloucester, in June 2018.

The Princess tended to her oldest child George at the same polo match in 2018.

A lovely picture of the royal hugging a child in 2017, when she visited Strassenkinder - a charity that supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds - during an official visit to Poland and Germany.

Aw! Kate looked enamored with six-month-old Alyssa McCabe, as she met with families of service personnel at the Royal Australian Airforce Base at Amberley in Brisbane, Australia, in 2014.

A warm hug from the Princess for then five-year-old Demi-Leigh Armstrong, during a visit to the Shooting Star House Children's Hospice in Hampton, Middlesex, in December 2013.

Kate embraced six-year-old terminal cancer sufferer Diamond at Calgary Airport during her tour of North America in 2011 in Calgary, Canada.

