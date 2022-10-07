Carole Middleton reveals fun Halloween plans with Prince George and Co

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has revealed she has fun Halloween plans for herself and her grandchildren.

In the latest newsletter from Carole's party decoration brand, Party Pieces, she revealed that she's "looking forward" to pumpkin decorating with her "loved ones".

The caption, alongside a photo of Carole cosied up in a jumper, read: "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."

We're sure the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be keen to get involved in pumpkin decorating, and now that the family live near Carole and her husband Michael, it'll be even easier for the Halloween fun to commence.

The royals now reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor which is a short drive from where Kate's parents are, as well as close to her sister Pippa and brother James.

The historic cottage dates back to 1831 and the property was renovated in 2015, which means they didn't have to do much changing ahead of moving in.

The children are also now settled at nearby school, Lambrook, where they are immersed in many subjects including Latin and dance.

We know that Carole is a hands-on grandmother and in an interview with Good Housekeeping she said: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

As well as William and Kate's three children, Carole's other daughter Pippa has three little ones, Arthur, Grace and new baby Rose so perhaps the Middleton household will be packed for Halloween!

