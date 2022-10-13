Carrie Underwood's son's Halloween costume is too good to miss The mom-of-two is about to embark on her new tour

It looks like Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's children have inherited their parent's sense of humor.

The country music star's husband tickled fans with a very funny clip of their oldest son, Isaiah, in the most epic Halloween costume.

In the clip, the little boy is standing on the landing of their home, wearing a costume with an enormous old man mask, complete with sunglasses and a suit.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

He's heard saying: "Let's have a dance party, come on," and dancing like an elderly gentleman, before he grasps at his chest and drops to the floor.

The dramatic ending was met with a round of applause and laughter from his dad who was filming him.

Fans couldn't work out who was behind the mask but guessed that it was Isaiah, although some thought it was Carrie!

Carrie and Mike's son showed off hi hilarious personality as he dressed up like an old man

The former ice hockey player confirmed it was the seven-year-old and his social media followers couldn't wait to comment.

"This is HILARIOUS. His voice...his moves...his playing dead. What a character he is. Thank you for sharing," wrote one, while another added: "Mr. Personality this is hilarious," and a third remarked: "He’s adorable and hilarious. He looks like the old man from the muppets."

It's unlikely Carrie will be at home during spooky season as she'll be embarking on The Denim and Rhinestones tour.

Carrie's oldest son is now seven-years-old

She'll be traveling all over America, meaning she'll be away from her husband and their two boys.

When she does make it back, however, a beautiful and cozy scene awaits her. The singer shares an impressive 400-acre ranch in Tennessee with her family.

Carrie recently took to social media with an image of her expansive plot of land and a beautiful tree adorned with leaves that were turning a pretty pink hue.

Carrie and Mike live on a beautiful ranch in Tennessee

When her work isn't taking her around the world, she clearly revels in being a homebody. "I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Carrie continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

