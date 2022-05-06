Carrie Underwood's son steals the show in enlightening new post The star keeps her two sons out of the spotlight

Carrie Underwood doesn't often feature her children on social media but she made an exception for a heartwarming reason.

The mom-of-two delighted her followers with a photo she couldn't help but share.

The image posted by the country music singer showed her young son, Isaiah's homework which was all about his family.

The young boy had been asked several questions about his family, including Carrie, his dad, Mike Fisher, and younger brother Jacob, and he filled in the answers.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Some stand-out responses from the adorable piece of work were: "My mom is... 3 years old," and, " My mom's job is... to love me". He'd also been asked what his mom's favorite thing to do to relax was and he answered: "Give me hugs".

Carrie made reference to this answer with her caption which read: "I feel like the 'relax' question is a set up for [wine glass emoji]... but I trained him well."

The star adores being a mom and she and Mike recently rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words.

Carrie shared her youngest son's adorable homework

Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with a thoughtful message.

"My sweet baby is 3," she wrote. "Where do the years go??? He and his buddies had fun @defynashville and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good."

They went through a difficult time before welcoming their youngest as Carrie suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages.

Carrie and Mike with their oldest son who is now seven

Speaking again last year of the pain she felt, Carrie admitted that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

But that ultimately, she came out the other side with children she feels incredibly fortunate to have.

"I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point," she told The Guardian. "I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby.

"At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it's kind of like, 'OK, I have this.'"



