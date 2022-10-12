Michael Strahan's twin daughters approach their 18th birthday - see photos The star is a father-of-four

Michael Strahan is gearing up for a big day as his twin daughters, Isabelle and Sophie, become adults.

The sisters will turn 18 in October and it'll be a huge moment for Michael as they'll be the last to fly the nest.

Both girls currently live with their dad in NYC, but next year they'll likely head off to college.

Michael has already expressed how hard it is to see them getting older and previously posted a snapshot when Sophia headed off to prom with her date.

He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

The 17-year-old looked beautiful, wearing a bright red dress and strappy high heels. Fans were blown away by the fact the teen was of prom age already and commented: "She’s beyond gorgeous. You done good dad. Time to fly. It's a huge transition. More for us than them," and another added: "They're so grown now."

Michael's daughters will soon be 18

Many others marveled at how grown up his 'baby' looked and said it was a "gorgeous moment" captured.

Both girls have also carved out careers in the modeling world and have strut their stuff on the catwalk for swimsuit campaigns and are clearly growing up to be strong, independent and confident young women.

Michael said he is very proud of them both and admits it makes him smile to see them achieving their dreams.

His twins will be the last of his children to fly the nest

Michael shares Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan. The former sports star is also a father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

