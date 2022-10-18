Ranvir Singh, 45, on her son's reaction to 27-year-old boyfriend The presenter is in a new relationship

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh, 45, has revealed how her son Tushaan, 10, reacted to her new romance with boyfriend Louis, who is 27.

In a candid new interview with Fabulous magazine, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was open about her relationship and also addressed the age gap. She also divulged that things are good between the pair. The article read: "Fortunately, Tushaan has now given his seal of approval, and the three were pictured attending Ascot in July."

It wasn't easy for Ranvir to introduce a new partner to her son though. "I think that for lots of people who meet someone when they're already a parent, there probably is a much higher bar," she said.

The new couple made a public apperance alongside Ranvir's son

"It's OK for you to really like someone, but those things can't progress very much unless that bond is real, true and authentic.

"I think this is why single parents stay single for a long time, because it's too risky. You’re very protective of your own relationship with your child.

The TV presenter was previously married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, with whom she shares son Tushaan. They tied the knot in 2012, but she announced they had secretly split shortly before appearing in the dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing in September 2020.

Ranvir rarely shows pictures of her young son

Ranvir remained very private about the details of her marriage breakdown, until an appearance on GMB when she told her co-star Ben Shephard that she was single. During a segment on whether you should ever check your partner's mobile, Ranvir admitted that she had "once", and hinted that her breakup with Ranjeet may have been related to what she found.

"I have always thought that if you ever felt you need to do that then the relationship is over, because you obviously don't trust that person," she told Ben and the viewers.

