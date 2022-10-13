Helen Skelton breaks silence with family photo after ex-husband's surprise baby news

Strictly star Helen Skelton has shared a sweet family photo following the news that her ex-husband Richie Myler is reportedly expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill. The news comes just six months after Helen announced her split from the rugby player, with whom she shares three children.

Helen posted via social media, ending her silence following the relationship update. The 39-year-old shared a snap of her three children with fans on her Instagram Stories, depicting her children playing a football-themed video game.

She captioned the wholesome brotherly image: "A life with brothers…" The photograph showed her youngest, a daughter, sandwiched in between her two older brothers and fixated on the large screen. Helen is mother to Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, nine months. Helen likes to keep her social media followers up to date on her family news and often shares photos of her adorable clan.

Helen separated from rugby player Richie earlier this year, shortly after welcoming their third child together in December 2021. According to the Sun, Richie and new girlfriend Stephanie are "thrilled" to be having their first child together. She is said to already be displaying a noticeable baby bump on social media.

Helen broke her silence online with a photo of her kids

Stephanie is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

The couple went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July. Meanwhile, their relationship first came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

The star split from her husband after welcoming their third child together

The pregnancy news comes as Helen prepares to take part in week four of Strictly 2022. The Countryfile star has been throwing herself into the competition alongside her pro partner, Gorka Marquez.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.

