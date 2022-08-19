Ranvir Singh just wore the polka dot dress that we all need in our wardrobes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking gorgeous in green, Ranvir Singh just made the most stylish appearance on Friday's episode of Good Morning Britain, and we need her polka dot dress.

Stepping out in an emerald waist-cinching number from Sosandar, the presenter teamed her flattering wrap dress with a pair of white strappy sandals and gold hoop earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, Ranvir sported a sleek blow-dry and a gorgeous, glowy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a pearlescent shadow, she added a hint of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss – gorgeous.

Priced at £69, Ranvir's desk-to-daywear dress features a statement V-neck, wrap front and a belted waist. Infinitely versatile, it can be styled with everything from box-fresh trainers to heels, sandals and even ankle boots.

Ranvir rocked a polka dot wrap dress from Sosandar

In between filming for Good Morning Britain, Ranvir has also resumed her summer stint on Lorraine, and she's been providing plenty of workwear inspiration to viewers.

Earlier this month, the TV star stepped in to cover for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show, and fans fell in love with her vibrant animal print dress. Hailing from feel-good fashion brand Scamp and Dude, Ranvir's red midi looked so glamorous alongside her bubblegum pink heels from Mango.

Green & White Spot Print Wrap Dress, £69, Sosandar

Ranvir is currently hosting Lorraine alongside Christine Lampard, with the pair taking turns to present the show.

Speaking to HELLO! recently, Ranvir revealed why she loves appearing on Lorraine: "I'm quite sarcastic and enjoy a bit of banter. My favourite stories are the quirky ones. And I embrace chaos," she said.

She also explained that she would be intrigued to welcome real royalty onto the show - and that her dream guest would be Prince George: "Children of that age are very switched on, and it would be fascinating to hear how much he knows about his role in life," she said.

