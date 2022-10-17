Ranvir Singh's 'very noticeable' health condition she struggles with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh is standing in for Lorraine Kelly this week, and while she's a ray of sunshine on screen, the 45-year-old shared the skin and hair woes she attempts to cover when she's presenting.

"If I don't keep my hyperpigmentation under control, I feel it can look very noticeable," Ranvir told Prima. Hyperpigmentation is when the skin distributes melanin unevenly, creating areas that are darker than others.

WATCH: HELLO! go behind the scenes with Ranvir Singh

Speaking on how she controls her hyperpigmentation, Ranvir said she loves Image Skincare's Iluma Intense Brightening Serum, £71. "It has worked absolute wonders for me, whenever I take a break from it, my pigmentation gets worse," she added.

Hyperpigmentation isn't the only issue Ranvir lives with – she also has alopecia. "I don't have very many greys, but because I have alopecia, I have a few little bald patches along my parting," she shared.

Ranvir said she uses the "amazing" L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray.

Ranvir has clever ways to conceal her alopecia

Sharing how her alopecia began, Ranvir said: "It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine and it's never come back."

Speaking of how her alopecia makes her feel self-conscious and the ways she covers it up, Ranvir said: "We were at Thorpe Park on Mother's Day and I feel dreadful about the photographs because your hair's going backwards. I've always had a fringe, I've found ways to cover it, I use coloured sprays and things. I've got a patch in the middle, I've got a patch at the back."

Ranvir Singh is covering for Lorraine this week

Alopecia can affect any age, gender or race, though there are several factors that can trigger it, such as illness, weight loss or an iron deficiency along with stress or a hormonal imbalance.

