10 stunning celebrity mothers with lookalike daughters These mama-daughter duos have the best genes

There's something so undeniably wholesome when a celebrity mother shows off their lookalike daughter. There are several stars within the A-list sphere whose daughters bear a striking resemblance to their parents – and some of the similarities are uncanny.

READ: 8 celebrities who have adopted children: Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman and more

From Kate Hudson to Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford to Kate Moss, we've rounded up ten actors, models and musicians who look just like their daughters. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Perhaps the most similar-looking pair on the list, Reese Witherspoon and her beautiful daughter Ava Phillippe look ever so similar. The duo not only share a close resemblance, but also a close bond which mum Reese regularly documents on social media.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

Hollywood veteran Gwyneth Paltrow is another proud mum who occasionally posts snaps of her lookalike daughter Apple on Instagram. The two have the same striking features – perfect for the silver screen.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is following in her mother Cindy Crawford's supermodel footsteps – taking advantage of her dazzling features to forge a successful modelling career. The two are a tight-knit mother-daughter duo, and never miss a chance to grace the red carpet together.

MORE: Hugh Jackman's rare admission about 'changed' relationship with adopted children

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson and mum Goldie Hawn have the most wholesome relationship. The two actors not only look alike, but also revel in their closeness. Earlier this month, Kate took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her mother, alongside the caption: "Mama G appreciation post cause she just so damn cute #lovemymama #daughterday #luckydaughter."

Beyonce and Tina Knowles

There's no doubt that Beyonce inherited her goddess-like beauty from mum Tina Knowles. Over the years, the pair have been spotted on front rows, red carpets and more – never failing to put on an adorable united display.

Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid

Runway expert Gigi Hadid is the spitting image of her former-model mum Yolanda. The two frequently delight fans with their twinning appearances, wowing crowds with their striking features and effortlessly chic style.

PHOTOS: Celebrity kids' playdates: the surprising friendships you didn't know existed

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

Lila Moss has become something of a fashion darling, no doubt due to her resemblance to nineties supermodel mum Kate Moss. The socialite has hit the runway for Miu Miu, Richard Quinn and more – making sure to keep fashion in the family.

Gisele Bundchen and Vivien Lake Brady

Victoria's Secret legend Gisele Bundchen is yet another doting supermodel mother. The Brazilian beauty isn't shy to show off her exquisite daughter Vivien with fans online, who can't help but gush over the duo's lookalike aesthetics.

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

Chanel ambassador Lily-Rose Depp inherited some exquisite genes from her musician mother Vanessa Paradis. Johnny Depp's daughter looks just like her mother, with whom she shares an unbreakable bond.

Amanda Holden and Lexi Hughes

Last but not least, Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden is no stranger to comments about how alike her and daughter Lexi look. The ITV star is clearly unbelievably proud of her two girls and regularly takes to Instagram to show off their strong family resemblance.

READ: 15 best children's books to help teach kids about diversity

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.