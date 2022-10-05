Inside Gisele Bundchen's intense morning routine with her children The model swears by sun gazing, nutritious food and waking up to ocean sounds

Gisele Bunchden has taken a step away from the spotlight, limiting her public appearances and logging off her Instagram account for the past six weeks in a bid to be more present for her children.

According to NBC, Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have both hired divorce lawyers, but are yet to comment on their relationship publicly. Gisele and Tom are doting parents to their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, nine, and Tom's son Jack from his previous relationship.

The Victoria's Secret model has made it clear that she wishes to put more focus on her children by living a more wholesome lifestyle. In her book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the mother-of-two delves into her interesting parenting practices she swears by.

Gisele writes that she enjoying "sun gazing". According to Healthline, sun gazing is a form of meditation that attempts to harness the healing power of the sun.

Gisele loves to meditate and wake up to the sound of the ocean

Those meditating look directly at the sun, most commonly during sunrise and sunset, in an effort to connect with its energy - though it has no known medical health benefits.

The model also writes in her book that she prefers to wake up between five and six to ocean sounds. She then takes a deep breath, practices her morning stretches, and oil pulls with coconut oil for 15 minutes. Gisele then does her morning workout before waking the kids up for school.

Her kids have their own chores every morning, too. Vivienne puts the dishes away, while Benjamin feeds the dogs.

The model usually treats her children to a nutritious breakfast of "gluten-free toast with almond butter and honey, or eggs with sliced avocado, or a bowl of cut-up apples and berries with coconut yogurt."

The model is a doting mother-of-two and step mom to Jack

Gisele's husband Tom recently decided that he would be taking a step back from football, confirming his retirement before changing his mind in a U-turn announcement just a few weeks later.

Speaking of her husband's football "unretirement," she told ELLE: "Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

Tom announced he would take a step back from sports

She added that her main priority is raising and spending time with her children, and she said she felt she had already done her part in stepping away from the spotlight in order to do so.

She said: "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

