40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023

Rachel Avery
Baby names: Discover the 40 boys' and girls' names that are due to die out next year according to the data
New research by Pregnacare by Vitabiotics has revealed which 40 baby names are likely to be phased out in 2023, and some of the names on the list are that of our favourite celebrities.
If you're looking for a rare name which won't be the same as anyone else's, this could be the perfect list for you…
Here are the names, old and new, used less than three times last year according to the latest data. The list includes many celebrity monikers including superstar Drake and DJ Greg James. Brad Pitt's name is also among those that are dying out. Girls Aloud star Cheryl's name also features on the female list.
Boys' names set to go extinct in 2023:
Alexandro
Billie
Brad
Braydan
Brent
Chandler
Darnell
Drake
Edmond
Elbert
Elija
Finch
Finneas
Fitzgerald
Frazier
Greg
Girls' names set to go extinct in 2023:
Averly
Brydie
Carolyn
Cecile
Cheryl
Cheyanne
Christie
Collette
Debra
Delphina
Evaleigh
Flossie
Georgette
Gladys
Hally
Harpreet
Jackie
Then there are the names which are set to trend in 2023, for boys and girls. Harper ranks fairly highly and we're sure David and Victoria Beckham may have had something to do with that!
Girls' names growing in popularity in 2023:
Ivy
Harper
Luna
Ada
Aria
Arabella
Bonnie
Mila
Hallie
Thea
Boys' names growing in popularity in 2023:
Theodore
Tommy
Arlo
Roman
Teddy
Albie
Reggie
Jaxon
Albert
Hunter
Some parents may make the name decision, based on how popular that name is set to be, whereas others will look further into the future. MoneyBoat.co.uk recently revealed the top baby names for boys and girls who will go on to earn the most money. The list included names like Nancy, Rose, Michael, Leo and Arthur. Charles is also in the top ten, the name of our newest king, King Charles III.
