40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023 Would you choose one of these names?

New research by Pregnacare by Vitabiotics has revealed which 40 baby names are likely to be phased out in 2023, and some of the names on the list are that of our favourite celebrities.

If you're looking for a rare name which won't be the same as anyone else's, this could be the perfect list for you…

Here are the names, old and new, used less than three times last year according to the latest data. The list includes many celebrity monikers including superstar Drake and DJ Greg James. Brad Pitt's name is also among those that are dying out. Girls Aloud star Cheryl's name also features on the female list.

Boys' names set to go extinct in 2023:

Alexandro

Billie

Brad

Braydan

Brent

Chandler

Darnell

Drake

Edmond

Elbert

Elija

Finch

Finneas

Fitzgerald

Frazier

Greg

Girls' names set to go extinct in 2023:

Averly

Brydie

Carolyn

Cecile

Cheryl

Cheyanne

Christie

Collette

Debra

Delphina

Evaleigh

Flossie

Georgette

Gladys

Hally

Harpreet

Jackie

Then there are the names which are set to trend in 2023, for boys and girls. Harper ranks fairly highly and we're sure David and Victoria Beckham may have had something to do with that!

Girls' names growing in popularity in 2023:

Ivy

Harper

Luna

Ada

Aria

Arabella

Bonnie

Mila

Hallie

Thea

Boys' names growing in popularity in 2023:

Theodore

Tommy

Arlo

Roman

Teddy

Albie

Reggie

Jaxon

Albert

Hunter

Some parents may make the name decision, based on how popular that name is set to be, whereas others will look further into the future. MoneyBoat.co.uk recently revealed the top baby names for boys and girls who will go on to earn the most money. The list included names like Nancy, Rose, Michael, Leo and Arthur. Charles is also in the top ten, the name of our newest king, King Charles III.

