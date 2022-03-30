Top baby girl names inspired by street addresses Mary, Rose and Victoria are among the most common

Expectant parents are faced with a huge decision when it comes to finding the perfect name to suit their little one. Some turn to colours, nature or even exotic locations to help make their choice, but could it be worth seeking inspiration from places closer to home?

Nipping out for a stroll is certainly an unconventional way to choose your baby's name, but perhaps paying attention to street signs could actually bring a fresh, new perspective.

National housebuilder St. Modwen Homes has revealed the girls' names that are most popular among UK street names and calculated the average house price on a namesake street using Rightmove data.

Featured in a whopping 46 street names, the traditional Mary takes the top spot, with an average house price of £250,375.

Coming in second is Rose, found in a total of 18 UK street names. Although, streets featuring the classic floral name have a much lower property price, at £205,154.

Margaret and Ashley are the third most common girls' names, included in ten street names each. Though equal in popularity, street names featuring Ashley have a much more expensive average property price, by more than £50,000.

As it turns out, the road you live on could actually influence your house price. Streets featuring the royal name Margaret have an average property price of £237,279, whereas houses on Ashley streets average at £288,990.

Next in line are Shirley, Victoria and Catherine, but of all the girls' names, streets containing Ann have the most expensive homes - with the average property costing an impressive £995,00.

Most popular girls' names among UK street addresses

Mary

Rose

Margaret

Ashley

Shirley

Victoria

Catherine

Ann

If the street names in your local area aren't to your liking, perhaps even flipping through your address book could be the way to go.

