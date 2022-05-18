The surprising meaning behind Amber Heard's baby name revealed The Aquaman actress has one daughter

Actress Amber Heard is currently facing her former husband Johnny Depp in court in a defamation trial, which is being streamed live across the world.

MORE: Who is Amber Heard dating? See her famous exes following Johnny Depp divorce

Away from the public eye, the Aquaman star is a mother to her daughter, one-year-old Oonagh Paige, who she has shared photos of with her Instagram fans – and her little girl's name has a sweet meaning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amber Heard's exercise routine

According to The Bump, the name Oonagh is of Scottish origin and means "lamb". The moniker also has its roots in Greek and Latin with the meaning "pure, holy".

Amber, 36, welcomed her daughter in April 2021, four years after her marriage to Johnny Depp ended and following her relationship with ex-boyfriend Elon Musk. Could it be that her baby's name signifies a fresh start in her life?

MORE: Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

LOOK: 9 photos of Amber Heard's rarely seen one-year-old daughter

Amber with her daughter Oonagh

Oonagh's middle name also has a heartfelt significance for Amber. The actress' mother, Patricia Paige, sadly passed away in May 2000, so it appears that the little girl is named after her late grandmother.

Amber and her younger sister Whitney grew up in Austin, Texas, with her mother, who was an internet researcher, and her father, David, who owned a construction company and trained horses. At age 17, Amber left high school for an acting career in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The mother-of-one shared her surprise baby news with the world in July 2021, posting a photo of herself holding Oonagh on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.