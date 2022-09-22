The highest-earning baby names revealed - and two are royal

Rachel Avery
Baby names: Popular baby names that are most likely to have good annual salaries – has your name made the list?
Choosing a baby name is often a decision which takes a lot of careful thought and consideration. Many parents choose a family moniker or select a name that's meaningful to them, but how about settling on a baby name to help carve out their future? MoneyBoat.co.uk has revealed the top baby names for boys and girls who will go on to earn the most money!
REVEALED: Baby names that are going out of fashion – even the royal ones
They collated a list of the most popular baby names in England and Wales over the past twenty years which is available on ONS and used ValueMyName tool to define what their potential average salary could be.
Nicola Adams & Ella Baig reveal their baby's name
Are you destined to be a high earner thanks to your name?
According to the report, Nancy is the wealthiest name, followed by Heidi. More unusual names such as Clara and Evelyn also feature in the top ten earners. Lil is in spot number for, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be pleased about as their daughter is called Lilibet, Lili for short.
Highest earning girls' names
Nancy £33,192
Heidi £33,127
Penelope £31,155
Lily £30,821
Anna £30,522
Rose £30,099
Florence £30,050
Elizabeth £29,882
Clara £29,818
Evelyn £29,818
MORE: Top 10 retro baby names making a comeback - and two are royal
READ: Top 20 genius baby names revealed
Your baby's salary could be swayed by their name
For boys, Ralph takes top spot with Michael and also Albert coming in second and third. Arthur comes in 10th place with an average salary of over £40k. Charles is also in the top ten, the name of our newest king, King Charles III.
Highest earning boys' names
Ralph £56,144
Michael £52,572
Albert £45,224
Stanley £44,327
Bobby £43,319
Leo £43,319
David £41,722
Charles £40,890
Rory £40,773
Arthur £40,644
What's also interesting is the disparity between men and women with 'Ralph' taking home an average salary of £56,144 which is a staggering 69% more than what highest-earning girl 'Nancy', would get.
In another study by Pilot Fish Media, the baby names most likely to become influencers were revealed.
Lauren, Hannah, Alexandra, Jessica and Jen are the top five names for girls while Bradley, David, James, Michael and Matthew are the boys' names most likely to make it big on social media.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.