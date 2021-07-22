Top 20 genius baby names revealed – and four are royal Is your child a little Einstein?

Ever wonder if your little cherub is destined to be a genius? Perhaps they learnt to walk and talk super early or are already reading the newspaper as a toddler!

New data by Edubirdie has revealed the top 20 baby names most likely to be geniuses - and it makes for fascinating reading.

The royal family will be pleased too, as four of their names crop up in the list.

Edubirdie analysed over 900 names of geniuses from Mensans, Nobel Prize winners, notable scientists and individuals known for their intelligence to discover what given monikers are most likely to create a future genius.

Topping the boys' list is the name John, with nearly 30 geniuses having the moniker.

Notable Johns within the research include John Dalton, the English scientist to first study colour blindness, as well as English philosopher, economist, and exponent of utilitarianism, John Stuart Mill.

At number two is the name Robert, followed by William (hear that, Prince William?) then James and Thomas, which is the most commonly given genius baby name.

Prince William made the genius list

Over 100,000 babies were named Thomas in the last 20 years. Nobel Prize winner Thomas J. Sargent and historical figure Thomas Wolsey led the way for geniuses named Thomas.

Prince George's name came in at number five, while his grandfather Prince Charles has the seventh most genius name on the list.

When it comes to genius girls, the name Marie is number one. Noteworthy Maries include Nobel Prize Winner Marie Curie, who made huge contributions towards cancer studies.

The Queen's name is popular too

The Queen will be thrilled as her name, Elizabeth, is the second most popular genius moniker. Over 27,000 parents chose this regal name for their child in the last 20 years.

In third is the name Ellen, followed by Susan, Ada and Barbara. Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha will be happy as her name also makes an appearance at number 10.

We have a feeling there will suddenly be a boom in babies named John and Marie…

