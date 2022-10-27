Meghan Markle's candid pregnancy admission is so relatable The Duchess has spoken honestly

The Duchess of Sussex is a mother to two beautiful children with her husband Prince Harry, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Recently, Meghan Markle spoke out about her pregnancy experience, admitting some of the struggles she faced.

In an Archetypes podcast episode with tennis champion and friend Serena Williams, Meghan opened up about her own pregnancy.

Talking to Serena, she said: "You made pregnancy look so sexy. I just waddled around. I was just tired. So tired. Oh my God."

These two feelings are very relatable, and probably ones that most pregnant women experience.

Meghan struggled during her pregnancy

In fact, the NHS website explains: "It's common to feel tired, or even exhausted, during pregnancy, especially in the first 12 weeks. Later in pregnancy, you may feel tired because of the extra weight you're carrying. As your bump gets bigger, it can be difficult to get a good night's sleep."

The Duchess has also spoken very candidly about her sad experience with miscarriage. Writing in a candid open letter in the New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she lost a baby in July 2020.

She began: "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.

The royal couple are proud parents to two children

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The Duke and Duchess have since gone on to welcome their daughter Lilibet, but we're sure the pain of this miscarriage still hangs heavy for the royal couple.

Are you seeking help after experiencing baby loss? Visit miscarriageassociation.org.uk for support.

