Meghan Markle admits she's become 'one of those moms' - watch

The Duchess of Sussex has given a candid interview to Variety magazine, and she's spoken about being a mother to her two young children, Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, one, who she shares with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle explained she's become "one of those moms," referring to having children's songs stuck in her head and singing them when she's not even with the kids.

Talking about the shows her eldest watches on TV, she said: "Storybots is fantastic, it's such great educational programming for kids, that's fun, so many good songs. And I've become that mom where I am sitting around with friends and I'm singing 'Tyrannosaurus, that's the chorus' and I'm like, 'What am I singing? Oh my gosh, I'm singing Storybots.' I am singing Storybots, I am not singing Beyoncé in that moment, I am singing Storybots."

The 41-year-old even did a little rendition for the interviewer – and we must admit, it's a very catchy tune!

The interview also touched upon the family's morning routines and the Duchess revealed: "I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day," going on to explain that she and her husband work from home, which she relishes because it helps with her parenting. "It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back," she said.

The royal couple have two children

Meghan and Harry reside in Montecito with their kids, and from what we know about their impressive home, it must be an amazing place to raise the children. In the garden, Archie has his very own 'Chick Inn' that houses the family's chickens and there are reports of a vast playground on site for the children to enjoy. Then there's the family's outdoor pool which we're sure provides hours of fun when the sun is shining over Santa Barbara.

