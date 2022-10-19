Meghan Markle's surprise revelation about kids' showbiz futures The Duchess has given a new interview

The Duchess of Sussex has given a brand-new interview to Variety magazine, revealing exactly how she feels about her children, Archie and Lilibet, growing up into show business.

Meghan was quizzed, "What would you say if one of your kids came to you in 10 or 15 years and said, 'I want a career in entertainment'?"

To that the mum of two replied: "I would say, 'Great!' When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They're our kids, obviously, and they're part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.

Meghan and Harry have two children together

"If it's the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."

The candid chat also revealed that her and Prince Harry work from home to allow them to be more heavily involved with parenting.

"We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown," she said. "It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day."

Harry gave an update on his children last week

In one of the Duke's recent virtual appearances for the WellChild awards, he also revealed an update on their kids. "Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great," he said.

The family reside in a grand mansion in Montecito and occasionally fans get to see glimpses into their private home during video calls.

