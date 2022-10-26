Meghan Markle has some incredible news to celebrate – details The Duchess of Sussex will be incredibly proud!

Meghan Markle received some incredible news on Wednesday as it was revealed that her Archetypes podcast had been nominated for a People's Choice award.

The news was shared by Archewell's head of audio, Rebecca Sananès. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of the nomination page, where the podcast has been nominated in the Pop Podcast of 2022 category. "#Archetypes is nominated for a People's Choice Award," she wrote. "If you like our show, please vote!"

Meghan's podcast, which has seen guests like Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, will be going up against Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Call Her Daddy.

Also nominated in the category are Conon O'Brien Needs A Friend, Not Skinny But Not Fat, SmartLess and Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer.

We don't have too long to wait to see if Meghan's podcast will scoop the award, as the ceremony will be broadcast on 6 December.

Archetypes is up for an award

In the podcast's latest thought-provoking episode, Meghan and her guests, Issa Rae and Ziwe, took a deep dive into the 'angry black woman' trope so often portrayed in the media.

The trio discussed the judgements we make about women, specifically women of colour, and why labels like these continue to exist.

But on a lighter note, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed the habit that she had picked up about moving back to the United States – drinking coffee.

When asked about what triggered her decision to resume drinking coffee, Meghan revealed: "I guess because life started to come back and when guests come... and you have meetings… It's a ritual".

