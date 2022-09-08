Meghan Markle's extra security for son Archie revealed It was revealed in the Duchess' recent interview

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the special security measures she has in place around her son Archie Harrison, who she shares with Prince Harry.

The royal allowed Allison P. Davies into her home to interview for The Cut, and the journalist even joined Meghan on the school run.

"At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," the writer reveals.

This indicates the level of protection that Archie has to and from school and also at the perimeter of their grand mansion in Montecito.

Archie attends a school in the US

The Duchess' interview also revealed why she would never send her children Archie and Lilibet to a UK school.

"Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures," the piece read.

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

The interviewer does note that two school moms do "double take" when Meghan arrives at Archie's school gates, but perhaps less of a commotion compared to the reaction at a UK school.

The Cambridge children have started a new school

It comes just as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have enrolled in a brand-new school, Lambrook.

The couple allowed cameras to be there as they met with the headteacher on their first day at school. The kids looked adorable in their new uniform and reports suggest they were very excited to all start school together.

