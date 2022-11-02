Jennifer Hudson remembers late mom in emotional speech as she fights back tears The Dreamgirls star's mother was tragically murdered

Jennifer Hudson struggled to contain her emotions as she remembered her late mother during an emotional speech while accepting her Glamour Women of the Year Award on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old gave an impassioned speech to the star-studded crowd after she was presented her accolade by Kelly Rowland – and took her moment in the spotlight to recall memories of her mom, who was tragically murdered in 2008.

"I can't help but to think of my mother, she'd say, 'Jenny, you're always crying.' I did not expect to start crying," a teary Jennifer said.

Praising the "powerful women" in the room for "changing the world" and "making a difference", Jennifer added of her mom: "Another thing that has me emotional is thinking of my late mother. She used to always say…'It's about your human'.

"It is about the difference that we make in the world in the world that we're in, and using our platforms is nothing like seeing others being blessed in my blessing—that's what's happening right here, right now. So, I want to encourage everyone to continue to use their platforms.

Kelly wiped tears from Jennifer's face

"Again, as I was thinking of my mom, she used to say, 'You know, it's not about your accolades, but my favorite thing about you is your heart and the human that you are.' So, thank you guys for seeing my heart."

In October 2008, Jennifer's mom Darnell Donerson, 57, her brother Jason, 29, and her nephew were tragically murdered. Her mom and brother were shot and killed at Darnell's home, while Jennifer's seven-year-old nephew Julian King was reported missing.

Jennifer and her late mom Darnell

He was found dead of gunshot wounds three days later, and Jennifer's sister Julia's estranged husband William Balfour was charged with three counts of first-degree murder among other charges.

He is currently serving three life sentences without parole. He also received 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion.

