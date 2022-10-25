Jennifer Hudson reveals son's incredible act of kindness in moving story The young teen is committed to volunteer work

Jennifer Hudson undoubtedly raised her son very well, and she further proved so when she revealed his latest act of kindness.

The star has one child, David Daniel Otunga Jr., who she welcomed in 2009 with ex partner David Otunga, who she became engaged to in 2007 and split from in 2017.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show with Chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless, which provides meals for those in need in Chicago, he revealed the 13-year-old's true humility and willingness.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson talks how her family members tragic death affected her

"David volunteered for you quite a bit," Jennifer first told Mike, before noting the impact he left on her son.

Then she revealed that her son volunteered without disclosing who his famous mom was, telling the chef: "You didn't know that was my kid huh?"

Mike did not hesitate to speak of David's kind character and how helpful he has been, telling the daytime show host: "You know, he has been helping me for a while."

Chef Mike's story was incredibly moving

He fondly added: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."

Recalling the young teen's willingness to help, he recalled: "He just took control of the trays, and I'm sitting up there like, 'Okay, I love this kid,' and I never knew until somebody whispered, and walked up and said, 'You know who that kid is? That's Jennifer Hudson's son,' I said, 'Yeah, right!'"

David was by his mom's side during the premiere of Respect in 2021

Jennifer's fans had nothing but praise for Chef Mike, for all he has done and sharing his story, taking to social media to write: "Keep doing what you are doing. Love it," and: "Outstanding," as well as: "God bless him," plus another fan added: "Powerful."

Though David is still young, it appears he is ready to work, as not only is he committed to his volunteer work, but in 2021 he had a role alongside his father in a comedy titled Baking Up Love.

