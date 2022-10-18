Jennifer Hudson's teenage son is his mom's double in rare video The Jennifer Hudson Show star is a doting mom

Jennifer Hudson has been delighting viewers during the weekdays with her new chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has won a mass of ratings since it began airing last month.

But away from the spotlight, the award-winning singer enjoys nothing more than spending time with her teenage son, David.

The EGOT winner is incredibly protective over her family life but shared a rare video of herself and the 13-year-old listening to LL Cool J in the car.

In the footage, the pair were seen dancing along to the music, as Jennifer captioned it: "Me schooling my kid on @llcoolj."

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with many saying just how much David looked like his famous mom. "He is your twin!!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Your baby looks so much like you." A third added: "He is your double!"

The mother-of-one previously revealed that David was following in her footsteps too, having inherited her performing gene.

Talking to Today, she described the joy of "seeing how creative he already is," and added: "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer."

Jennifer Hudson shared a rare video with her lookalike teenage son

The superstar shares David with ex David Otunga, who she separated from in 2017. The mother-son duo are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer, who turned 41 the same day as her show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiered. Ahead of the debut show, she told L.A. Times: "This is going to be such a gift."

The EGOT winner is a doting mom

She added: "If I were not working on my birthday, that is what I would be wishing for — performing on a stage or a platform. I love bringing people together on one accord and positively. And to do it nationally on a talk show? On my birthday? Oh, my God, that's a birthday wish coming true."

The series has already received high praise from fans, and features daily celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music.

