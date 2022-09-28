Jennifer Hudson's rarely-seen son David is following in her footsteps The Jennifer Hudson Show star is a doting parent

Jennifer Hudson has been in our living rooms over the past few weeks following the debut release of her already-popular chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The star is notoriously private, however, when it comes to her home life with son David, 13.

She rarely shares photos, but recently did so to mark his milestone birthday, along with a series of sweet pictures from his special day.

The mother-of-one previously revealed that David was following in her footsteps too, having inherited her performing gene.

Talking to Today USA, she described the joy of "seeing how creative he already is," and added: "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer."

The EGOT winner shares David with ex-husband David Otunga, who she separated from in 2017.

Jennifer Hudson's son is following in his mom's footsteps

The pair are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer, who turned 41 the same day as her show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiered.

The EGOT winner is a doting mom

Ahead of the debut show, she talk L.A. Times: "This is going to be such a gift." She added: "If I were not working on my birthday, that is what I would be wishing for — performing on a stage or a platform. I love bringing people together on one accord and positivity. And to do it nationally on a talk show? On my birthday? Oh, my God, that's a birthday wish coming true."

The award-winning singer spoke to American Idol Simon Cowell on her first show, for their first sit-down conversation since she was placed seventh on Season 3 of the competition in 2004.

The series has already received high praise from fans, and features daily celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music.

