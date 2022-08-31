Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling enjoy sweet dinner-date with their two daughters - details The couple keep their family out of the spotlight

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling turned heads for all the right reasons recently when they stepped out with their two daughters to enjoy a family outting in Montecito.

The couple took Amada Lee, six, and Esmeralda Amada, seven, out for dinner and according to Deux Moi they looked like the perfect family.

The foursome dined at Tre Lune where Ryan went incognito in a trucker hat and Eva's appearance wowed as always.

It was a treat for fans who rarely see them out together as they keep their personal life as close to their chest as possible.

That being said, both Ryan and Eva have opened up in the past to reveal a little about what life is like behind closed doors.

When Eva partnered with cleaning brand Skura, she revealed how life at home works for her family of four.

Eva says life is chaotic but fun in their household

"Ryan's the cook. He's an incredible cook," she told People. "I think that there's a really nice balance to 'you cook, I clean.' And it just works for us."

Eva admitted that she's a "control freak" when it comes to cleaning and she finds it therapeutic.

"Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen," she said."So when I do the dishes it's meditative for me. It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me."

Eva and Ryan are proud parents to two children

Ryan also revealed how his daughters have influenced his acting career and especially his involvement in his latest project, The Gray Man.

He adorably admitted: "I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids."

Ryan also added that while his daughters haven't necessarily seen their dad's acting, his upcoming portrayal of Ken is a way for him to introduce that side to them. He said: "[It's] not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it]."

