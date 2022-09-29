Eva Mendes shares rare glimpse of life with daughters with Ryan Gosling The mom-of-two opened up

Eva Mendes may be a prominent working actress, but lately, a large part of her focus has been on her homeware brand and her daughters with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

The star shared a rare video of herself out at the park with her two girls, Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, making sure to keep them out of the frame to maintain privacy.

While she looked to be having a fun time with the kids, she took to her caption to describe the worries involved as a mother.

"Can't say Park Time with my kids is my favorite. Probably because I worry a lot. (That's a whole other post)," she wrote.

"But when I give in and play with them - it ends up being some of the best memories we create. Then add to that the life lessons learned on the playground - for them and for me. Invaluable."

She talked more about her approach to parenting and how she'd gotten into it, adding: "Are you guys into conscious parenting at all? I am.

Eva spent a day at the park with her daughters but still worried

"@doctorshefali is a major game changer for me. Her books and courses have helped me reparent myself while raising my kids," Eva continued, ending with: "Sending lotsa love out there."

Several of her followers could relate to her concerns as one shared: "I'm into my whole heart and mind being into parenting. If we want them, they deserve the best."

Another also said: "You sound like me, on high alert anytime kids go to the park. All I see is germs, possible bone breakage and or someone stealing them."

Despite going on to give birth to her daughters, Eva initially didn't think she even wanted children - that was until she met Ryan.

She and Ryan have been together for 11 years

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

