Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling's new Gucci campaign

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may have over a decade together under their belt, but the actor still sure does make his wife swoon!

He was recently debuted as the face of a new Gucci campaign, and the mother-of-two couldn't help but gush over the pictures.

Eva took her compliments over to Instagram, where she rightfully showed off how good her husband looks in the campaign photographs.

One of the snapshots see Ryan looking like the epitome of a gentleman, sporting a striped camel colored suit, sitting on the back of a vintage car that has its trunk filled to the brim with classic Gucci monogram luggage.

Others see him in a more relaxed, but still very swoon worthy state, lying on the beach among more Gucci bags, wearing a retro look consisting of a green button down and pastel yellow pants as he reads a magazine.

Eva shared not one but two posts praising her husband, the other one being a video in which the Crazy Stupid Love lead looks like an absolute stud in a variety of sharp looks from the Italian brand's "Gucci Savoy" collection.

Fans totally agreed with Eva

"My Magic Man," she captioned the video, a nod to the video's background song, 1975's Magic Man by Heart.

She was even cheekier about her feelings over the campaign images and what a heartthrob her husband is in the subsequent post, writing in the caption: "Ummm…… YES PLEASE."

Ryan solidified his heartthrob status

Fans couldn't agree more, taking to the comments section to write: "This campaign is so cool. Ryan looks amazing," and: "Gucci chose well," as well as: "Oh wow..... a really great ad for Gucci and he's bringing sexy back!!" plus another fan insisted: "The luckiest woman for sure."

The footage is all for Gucci's new Valigeria campaign, which is centered around its travel gear, and was shot by photographer Glen Luchford.

