Eva Mendes looks so beautiful in rare peek inside showhome style family home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hitch actress Eva Mendes usually plays is straight as the leading lady in Hollywood romcoms, but she revealed her quirky side while still looking picture-perfect in her new Instagram post.

SEE: Eva Mendes shares sweet update from home with daughters - and her face says it all

The busy mother of two shares a stunning mansion with daughters Esmeralda, seven, Amada, six, and her The Notebook actor husband Ryan Gosling, 41. On Monday evening, whilst looking fantastic in a waist-cinching patterned sleeveless dress, Eva took a break from her chores to film a funny skit about her 'Skura Style' line of antimicrobial sponges.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva's daughter takes after her mom

The star's beautiful white marble sink fitted the sprawling kitchen perfectly, and fans loved the rare sneak peek into the Hollywood couple's home.

DISCOVER: The Beckhams' £73million global property portfolio is out of this world – from London to Miami

Eva always scrubs up well

The light and airy abode appears to feature plenty of storage, since we caught a glimpse of wall-to-ceiling cabinets boasting stylish gold detailing. A potted plant rested on the side of the spacious sink, while macramé art hung from the walls.

The star's unusual sales technique garnered plenty of attention and amusement from her 2.9 million Instagram followers, including Jennifer Aniston, who liked the video. Other fans were even more amazed that Eva looked so glamorous while doing the washing up in her figure-flattering dress.

MORE: Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling's new Gucci campaign

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner's giant 20-acre family farm that cost just $700 is paradise

"Who knew doing dishes could look so good", replied one fan, and another added that Eva was "always stunning. At the sink or on the set. Anywhere."

Fans caught a glimpse of the star's kitchen over the summer

Eva's Instagram video caption doubled down on her amusing selling point, and she continued: "Yup. Ya heard ma. It's the right amount of firmness, yet still squishy…. hand feel" with a red heart emoji. The canny businesswoman continued: "Oh! And everything in my link in bio is 30% off right now."

Fans love seeing rare glimpses into Eva and her husband Ryan's private home life with their daughters. In May, Eva revealed: "I'm not the cook in the family, but the dishes are my domain. I find cleaning oddly exciting, and as a dish freak, I was shocked to learn that the sponge is the dirtiest item in my house!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.