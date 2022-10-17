Eva Mendes shares sweet update from home with daughters - and her face says it all The actress loves being a mom

Eva Mendes adores getting to spend time at home during her busy days with her daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.

She gushed on social media over the fact that her girls are at an age where they're exploring their creative limits, and sometimes, those experiments tend to wander.

The actress shared a photograph of herself clearly as part of an art experiment or make-up tutorial gone rogue on her face.

She lay on a cushion while showing off the lines of crayon and marker that covered her entire face, from baby blue on the chin to black outlines along the eyes.

However, the mom-of-two was here for it and happy to be part of it all, even writing in her caption: "I love this phase."

Her many fans could relate as one sweetly commented: "God bless you! The toddler phase is horrifying sometimes. Lol I love your approach!"

Eva was an integral part of her daughters' colorful day

Another wrote: "The services of a master are not needed!" while a third added: "What fun, we do make over says here too. Usually when we aren't going anywhere."

Despite going on to give birth to her daughters, Eva initially didn't think she even wanted children - that was until she met her partner Ryan Gosling.

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

The two stars have been together for 11 years

In an earlier interview with Women's Health, she stated the same point, explaining: "I mean, falling in love with [Ryan]. Then it made sense for me to have... not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."

