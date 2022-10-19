Ryan Gosling shares hilarious update about his daughter Amada with Eva Mendes and you won't believe the habit she has picked up She was not pleased!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes lead a very private life, especially when it comes to their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

However, every now and then they'll give a sweet update on how the girls are doing and how much they have grown up, and fans can't get enough of them.

The latest is no exception, though while fans were raving about the new habit his youngest daughter, Amada, recently picked up, the actor on the other hand did not see it coming.

On a recent visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan revealed the six-year-old's epic "power move," but the unexpected reason she used it. The star has opened up about taking advantage of filming The Gray Man in Paris to take his family and see all the sights, but it seems she wasn't entirely impressed.

He explained: "We got to work in France so we went to the Louvre and we saw, you know, Winged Victory [of Samothrace], we saw Venus de Milo, and we're standing in front of the Mona Lisa, and she turns around and she goes, 'This museum…'"

Ryan then went on to imitate Amada very adamantly making a big thumbs down with a frown on her face and shaking her head no, and that's not all.

The hilarious story

He added: "I said, 'Why?' and she went, 'Because it is not good,'" plus, he also said: "And the real power move is sometimes she'll turn around and she'll just go…" as he stood up and gave his back to the camera, pushing his arms out and giving two thumbs up while walking away. "It's like Roman emperor level," he joked of her preferred power move.

Fans raved about the story and supported Amada all the way, taking to social media to write: "It's the Latina genetics," with laughing emojis, and: "Now that's real power," as well as: "If only I could do that move in Zoom meetings."

Eva recently shared the epic results of playtime with her girls

It's definitely not what he expected from his daughter, having previously revealed that he actually felt more encouraged to take his role in The Gray Man because of the opportunity it would give him to share all of these monuments with the girls.

He adorably admitted: "I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids."

