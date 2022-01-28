Strictly's Anton du Beke remembers wife Hannah's chronic illness in emotional video

Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke has shared an emotional video on his Instagram Stories supporting Katie Heywood, a young woman who posts about her journey with Crohn's disease and endometriosis on TikTok.

The video, shared by the Strictly judge, shows Katie's journey in before and after pictures, from her going from a happy, healthy teenager to suffering from skin problems and bloating.

"Having gone through similar with Hannah, Katie is doing a great job of raising awareness of chronic illness," the father-of-two wrote.

Anton and Hannah have previously spoken out about the mother-of-two's illness and how that affected their chances of having children.

Anton and his family recently posed for HELLO!

In a TV interview with Lorraine Kelly early in 2021, Hannah revealed how she told the professional dancer about her health condition pretty early on in their relationship due to the swelling caused by the endometriosis.

"The problem with me is, it's quite hard to hide," she explained. "It was one of those things where on a monthly basis, I looked like I was six months pregnant. One of the side effects is obviously the pain, but I had tremendous swelling… I was one of those women who was most asked that dreaded question, 'When's it due?'"

Anton then added: "It's one of those perverse things endometriosis, where if you're a woman who wants to have children and you have endometriosis and you find you can't have children, then the bloating looks like you're pregnant.

Anton and Hannah welcomed their twins in 2017

"People are like, 'Oh marvellous, you must be so delighted,' it's sort of compounded somehow."

Of their IVF journey, Hannah said: "Once you go down that route, then it is something you're very much doing together."

Something she couldn't have done without Anton included administering some of her injections in her bottom. "There was nothing glamorous or romantic [about that]," she laughed.

The couple previously opened up to HELLO! about their journey to conceive the twins, saying: "Hannah suffers from endometriosis and we weren't able to have children so went down the IVF route. I think Hannah always saw her life as having children in it."