Meet Kym Marsh's family: Strictly star's husband, children and grandchildren revealed

Actress Kym Marsh is having a ball competing on the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Former popstar Kym, 46, made her name in reality TV band Hear'Say and starred in Coronation Street as Michelle Connor. She now co-hosts Morning Live with Gethin Jones and is due to appear in a reboot of the popular series Waterloo Road.

Want to know more about Kym's life away from the cameras? Read on to learn about the star's family…

Who is Kym Marsh's husband?

Kym is married to Army Major Scott Ratcliff, her third husband. The couple wed four months after getting engaged, with Kym wearing a strapless Carolina Herrera gown, while Scott sported his military uniform as they said 'I do' at the Royal Memorial Chapel in Sandhurst on 16 October 2021.

Kym and Scott were introduced by actor Antony Cotton – Coronation Street's Sean Tully – back in 2018, and they got engaged in July, on Kym's 45th birthday, with Scott presenting his future bride with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

Kym wed Army Major Scott Ratcliff in October 2021

The actress was previously married to Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009, and Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

Who are Kym Marsh's children?

Kym is a mother-of-four and shares her eldest children, David, 26, and Emilie, 24, with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe. She later welcomed daughter Polly, 10, with ex-husband Jamie Lomas. Sadly their son, Archie, was born prematurely and died shortly after birth. She's also step-mum to Scott's daughter, Renee, six.

Kym has a special bond with daughter Emily Cunliffe

Kim has previously spoken of losing her son Archie, explaining: "After Archie died I was utterly lost," Kym told The Sun on Sunday.

"When I lost Archie, all I could think was, 'Why has this happened to me?' I had carried a baby for nearly six months and yet what did I have? What was the point in it all? Archie wasn't even weighed, I don't know why, and he didn't have a birth certificate. All I had was a leaflet they gave me when I left hospital."

Kym went on to have a counsellor on the set of Corrie, who helped bring her back to the present when she was acting out Michelle's storyline of baby loss.

Kym is a proud mum to son David

Kym often shares photos of her children on her Instagram page.

In 2020, she posted a living tribute to her son David, writing: "25yrs ago today my wonderful son was born. Wow! 25!!!!! I feel OLD!!! But more than anything I feel so very lucky and so very proud to have a son like you! @cunliffe890 you were always the sweetest, kindest little boy. Not a bad bone in your body and you are still the same today!"

Kym has also posted these sweet words about her daughter Emilie, saying: "Happy 24th birthday to my beautiful baby girl!! 24 years of wonderful you!!! I have loved you since the day I peed on that stick hahaha! You are a wonderful woman Em.

"You’re kind and loving, fierce and loyal, super talented and the funniest girl I know! Your laugh is infectious and your smile is my light when things are dark. You’re not only my daughter, you’re my best friend and I love you with every tiny piece of my heart."

The former Coronation Street star is a devoted mum

Emilie enjoyed a brush with fame when she appeared on The Voice in 2015. Sadly, she didn't make it through the Blind Auditions stage.

Who are Kym Marsh's grandchildren?

The former Coronation Street actress is a grandmother to her daughter Emilie's son Teddy and her step-daughter Polly – yes, that's two Pollys in the family! Kym became a grandma – or YaYa as she calls herself – again in August this year, to her son David's son Clayton.

Sharing a carousel of black and white photos of the newborn on her Instagram page, the star wrote: "Introducing… Clayton Lenny David Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!!

Kym often shares photos of granddaughter Polly

Kym also recently posted this message to her granddaughter Polly: "Happy 6th birthday to our beautiful granddaughter Polly. What a little ray of sunshine you really are! Funny and sassy, sweet and kind and the best big sister to Teddy! Watching you grow is the biggest pleasure for us and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Happy birthday little sweetheart. Love you all the world always."

She also paid tribute to little Teddy: "Happy 3rd birthday to my beautiful beautiful grandson Teddy! He is one wonderful little boy and we are truly blessed to have him in our lives. The most smiley, happy, funny, cheeky, special little man ever!!! Teddy you light up my life and my heart always. I am so incredibly lucky to be your ‘Ya Ya’!! Have the best day ever sweetie pie! See you later for birthday pizza!! I love you always and forever."

