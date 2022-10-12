Kym Marsh shares emotional video of father for poignant reason

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh, 46, has shared a very emotional video of her father as he undergoes treatment for his incurable cancer.

The Coronation Street actress uploaded the heart-wrenching video on Wednesday, showing her father ringing the bell at the start of his treatment as he won't be able to do so at the end.

WATCH: The star shared this emotional moment

Along with the moving moment, Kym wrote: "This is our wonderful Daddy. For people that don’t know, he has incurable cancer, but is being treated by the amazing doctors and nurses at his local cancer centre to keep the horrible disease away for as long as possible.

" He started a new treatment and although he will never get to ring the end of treatment bell to mark the end of his journey with cancer, he got to ring it to mark the beginning of a new journey of hope and to give him a chance to say… I’m fighting back.

Kym's dad Dave has incurable cancer

"It was a truly emotional moment and he wanted me to share this video with you all to encourage anyone living with cancer, or the families and friends around them, to stand up and fight, never lose hope and make those little moments mean the most. This day meant the world to dad, and it will be a day we never forget. Love you @daveyboy113 my hero."

Kym has previously revealed that her dad's diagnosis was one of the driving factors that convinced her to sign up for BBC's Strictly.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters before the show’s launch, the star revealed that her dad Dave is terminally ill, explaining: "My dad is not very well with cancer and he’s not going to get better. I want to grab life and just do things while I can."

Kym's latest Strictly performance was amazing

The actress previously confirmed that her dad’s cancer had spread back in June on BBC's Morning Live, saying: "The good news was although it has spread, it's not gone to any of his organs so they were able to offer him another form of treatment which is called radium."

Kym's fellow celebrities have been sending her and her dad Dave lots of love online with Gethin Jones, Fleur East and Jason Manford all leaving comments on the emotional video.

