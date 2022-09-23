﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Celebrate the return of Strictly in style with HELLO!'s fabulous new T-shirt collection

Because we all need Strictly themed clothes

What better way to celebrate the return of Strictly Come Dancing than with HELLO!'s exclusive Strictly-themed clothing range?

READ: What time will Strictly Come Dancing be on this weekend? All the details

From cosy hoodies, ultra-cool sweatshirts and super-fun slogan tees, our unmissable edit is all you need to snuggle down to watch your favourite TV show – there's even a mug, for that all-important post-show cup of tea.

Priced from £17.99 to £27.99, scroll down for our edit of the best Strictly tees, hoodies and jumpers.

If you've always dreamed of lifting the all-important Glitter Ball, you'll want to snap up one of our Dancing Queen glitter ball tees.

SHOP NOW

Pledge your allegiance to your favourite pros with our fun Giovanni & Dianne & Joannes & Gorka & Amy navy top.

SHOP NOW

Let everyone know your plans for autumn with our Eat, Sleep, Strictly, Repeat top, so everyone knows not to ask you to make plans on Saturday or Sunday for the foreseeable.

SHOP NOW

Snuggle up in our Keep Dancing hoodie, perfect for autumn nights in front of the telly.

SHOP NOW

Keep it simple in our chic blue Dancing Queen sweatshirt – ideal for those who like to keep their Strictly obsession a bit more low-key. Also available in white and black.

SHOP NOW

Look as chic as Claudia and Tess in this simple white keep dancing tee.

SHOP NOW

Keep it subtle in this disco ball hoodie, in the perfect hue for autumn months.

SHOP NOW

Visit HELLO!'s full Strictly collection

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about strictly come dancing

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back