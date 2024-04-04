Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's nod to absent Lady Louise at Easter you missed
The Duchess of Edinburgh paid tribute to her daughter in her designer look

20 minutes ago
Sophie in grey beret and purple coat close up
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked stunning as she stepped out for the Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla last week. 

The doting mother-of-two, 59, turned heads as she arrived in an unexpected vibrant purple Prada coat, but another feature of Sophie's look caught our eye.

royal couple arriving at church © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as they arrived at church

The Duchess was seen wearing her hair down with a beret-style fascinator perched on top belonging to her daughter Lady Louise, 20. Could it have been a secret tribute to her daughter who hasn't attended the service for the past two years?

Duchess Sophie, James, Earl of Wessex and Prince Edward depart from the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle© Getty
Duchess Sophie was seen with her husband and son

Though Louise's absence from the service was not addressed, it is likely that she was busy with university commitments as a student at the University of St Andrews where her cousin Prince William and his wife Princess Kate attended in the early noughties.

Sophie chose the particular beret from Louise's collection as it was the style that she wore in 2022 when she attended the service alongside her parents and brother James, Earl of Wessex, 16. 

The young royal paired her light grey beret with a magenta and black floaty floral midi dress with an elasticated waistline and an open neckline. She teamed the look with suede block heels and a matching clutch.

Lady Louise Windsor arriving at church with parents and brother© Getty
Lady Louise Windsor wore the beret for the first time to the Easter Sunday church service of 2022

Meanwhile, her mother went for a more typically spring-appropriate look compared to her chosen outfit from last week. Sophie teamed a blue floral dress featuring orange accents with a teal floral fascinator and light grey suede stilettos. 

Louise in pink floral dress wiht sophie waving© Getty
The beret dressed up Louise's pink floral dress

Recycled pieces were clearly high on the agenda for Sophie this Easter Sunday. The main event, that bright purple coat, was a royal re-wear. She first wore the piece a decade ago on a visit to the String Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks in 2014.

Sophie greeting officer © Getty
The then-Countess of Wessex first rocked the designer coat in 2014

On this occasion, the royal teamed the aubergine-hued outerwear with opaque dark blue tights, black heels, and a black croc print clutch. This year, it was all about nude patent heels but she worked a snake print clutch back into the look.

Lady Louise Windsor at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in her mother's dress© Getty
Lady Louise Windsor attended the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in her mother's dress

It is not the first time that the mother-daughter duo have shared clothes. In 2018, the royal university student arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor for the wedding of her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle wearing a black and white dotted skater dress with a white bolero and black accessories.

Lady Louise walking to church with sophie and anne© Getty
Lady Louise wore a pre-loved look

The dress was borrowed from her mother's wardrobe after Sophie wore the piece to Wimbledon in 2017. She teamed the piece with a black short-sleeved jacket and a pair of glasses.

Sophie in stands at Wimbledon © Getty
Sophie debuted the dress at Wimbledon the year before

The 2019 Easter Sunday service also called for a matching moment. The royals were seen arriving at St George's Chapel, both in black floral dresses and dark flamboyant fascinators. 

Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie in florals © Getty
Lady Louise and Duchess Sophie twinned in 2019

DISCOVER: 5 times Princess Anne channelled mum Queen Elizabeth II in matching looks 

The mother-daughter pair haven't been spotted together in public since the Christmas Day service at Sandringham last year. Both ladies wore chic coats and fedora hats.

