Rebel Wilson expecting baby no. 2 — watch wife Ramona Agruma's pregnancy reveal

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, with the couple confirming that they are officially on track to welcome their second baby together.

Ramona announced the news via social media, recapping the years they've spent together and the arrival of their daughter Royce via surrogacy in 2022, cutting then to her showing off her pregnancy test and her growing baby bump.

"The happiest news in our family, it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way! I love you @rebelwilson," she captioned the clip, which you can watch above, to which the Pitch Perfect star, 45, replied: "Baby, so happy for our gorgeous babies!"

© Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, already parents to daughter Royce, are preparing to welcome a second child

In November 2022, Rebel and Ramona announced the arrival of their firstborn, with Rebel writing on Instagram: "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!"

Rebel, who has struggled with polycystic ovarian syndrome, told People that her desire to become a mom and freeze her eggs by her 40th birthday was what inspired her weight loss journey. "I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."