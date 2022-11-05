What Rebel Wilson has said about wanting a baby The actress has been in a relationship for seven months

Rebel Wilson is on cloud nine as her career and personal life continue to flourish, and fans are now wondering whether motherhood is in her future.

The star has reportedly got engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, after just seven months of dating, according to Page Six and perhaps the pair are planning on having a family.

Rebel certainly hasn't shied away from letting her fans know that a bundle of joy would be a very welcome one.

In fact, she opened up about freezing her eggs, so that she could keep the door open.

Rebel underwent the procedure in 2019 so she could potentially become a mom if, and when, the time was right.

The Australian star appeared on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said.

Rebel and her girlfriend are getting serious

"Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

The actress revealed earlier this year, before meeting Ramona, that she is "going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock" and that if she meets the right person "then they can fit in with whatever happens".

"It's great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who've been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it's pretty inspiring," she shared.

Rebel says her biological clock is ticking

Rebel proudly announced in June that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and shared a picture with Ramona.

Page Six have reported that the pair were wearing matching diamond bling on their ring fingers while partying at the Casamigos Halloween party.

The outlet also said that Rebel and Ramona were excitedly telling people they were engaged.

Rebel previously dated Budweiser heir Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after a year together.

