Rebel Wilson breaks silence after controversial move regarding girlfriend Ramona Agruma – read statement The Senior Year star breathed a sigh of relief

Rebel Wilson proudly announced in June that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and shared a picture with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

MORE: Rebel Wilson makes appearance at star-studded Gala in velvet little black dress

However, soon after her announcement, an article was published in the Sydney Morning Herald which featured a writer decrying her post and that the actress had "opted to gazump the story."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson looks so in love in tender moment with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

The Australian Press Council, however, criticized the Herald for their approach and defended Rebel's right to her privacy.

The Pitch Perfect star remained relatively quiet on the matter, but after the Council's statement was released, took to social media to share her own thoughts.

MORE: Rebel Wilson candidly comments on forthcoming books alongside stunning photos

Alongside a photo of the couple, she wrote: "Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behaviour in trying to out my same-sex relationship.

"And while I didn't personally ask for any action to be taken I am glad that this has been officially recorded and recognized.

Rebel spoke out after the decision was released

"Their actions did cause Ramona and I a lot of distress and while we've remained classy, there are still pains from having to rush this news publicly which we are dealing with.

"We move on, focusing on all the absolutely amazing new things in our life though! Sending love to everyone," she concluded, immediately inundated with words of support and love.

MORE: Rebel Wilson rocks fitted power suit - and wait 'til you see her shoes

MORE: Rebel Wilson twins with girlfriend Ramona in statement outfits

In its statement, the APC said: "The Council considers that the tenor of the publication's communications with Ms Wilson concerning a deeply personal matter and the associated commentary on a matter which had no apparent connection to her public activities, intruded on her reasonable expectations of privacy.

The actress and Ramona revealed their relationship back in June

"The Council considers that, taken collectively, the article's reference to 'outing' same-sex celebrity couples, its reference to giving Ms Wilson two days to respond to information concerning her relationship, and its forthright criticism of her for not responding, was likely to cause substantial offence and distress."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.